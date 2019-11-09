Betty A. Hamilton, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty A. Hamilton, 80, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Masternick Nursing Home with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born October 15, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Schisler) Chisholm.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1958.

Betty was an well-known antique dealer in the area, along with her husband, Richard, they owned and operated Hamilton Antiques in Youngstown for over 50 years.

Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard R. Hamilton, whom she married on July 16, 1960; children Cindy L. (Matthew) Onifer of Cuyahoga Falls, and her children, Tiffany (Kodiak) Cresentini and Jacob Onifer, the late Laurel A. (Tony) Eduardo of Warren and her children, Justin Eduardo, Joshua Eduardo and great granddaughter, Stella Laurel Eduardo, Sandra L. (Stephen) Garchar of Youngstown and Linda S. Cuthbertson of Salem and her children, Devin Cuthbertson, Charles Cuthbertson and Ryan Cuthbertson.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by an infant son, David Hamilton and her daughter, Laurel A. Eduardo.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Reverend Bobby Murphy officiating.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home with funeral service to follow.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

