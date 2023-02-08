POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Farley, 82, is safely home at last after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered Heaven’s gates peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born September 20, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, a daughter of William and Julia (Harvey) Kessler.

She was married to the love of her life, Stanley Farley, on January 3, 1959, in Hinton, West Virginia and have been together 62 years. They later moved to Cleveland, Ohio and eventually settled in Poland, Ohio for the past 59 years where they raised four children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Betty worked for Poland Seminary High School for 25 years as a general cook and cashier before retiring in 2000.

She was actively involved with her church, Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist in Poland, Ohio, for over 50 years. She held many positions during her time with the church where she affectionally earned the nickname “Sarge” because of her take-charge attitude. She was a role model and left a legacy that will be remembered. Some of the memorable times include being an Acteen Leader, Vacation Bible School, mission trips, disaster relief trips and the Samaritan’s purse shoebox.

Betty enjoyed traveling and has visited every state within the United States. She especially enjoyed family trips that included all family members of lifelong friends, Lonnie and Betty Jo Mashburn and Bill and Ramona Mitchell.

After retirement, she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She passed down her enjoyment of decorating cakes, crocheting, quilting and sewing. Betty loved hosting family gatherings for the holidays which she always had an open-door invitation for friends and church family.

She leaves her four children, Debbie (Kenny) Hunt of New Middletown, Pam (Marvin) Mashburn of Lowellville, Will (Kim) Farley of Struthers and Sharon (Brian) Goodin of New Middletown. She also leaves behind her grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Rachel (Rich) Woodburn, Jacob (Amanda) Mashburn, Ben (Nadine) Mashburn, Alex (Angie) Hunt, Amanda (Tim) Goodin, Danielle (Nick) Argeras, Danny Hunt, Michael (Maha) Goodin, Julie Farley, Adam Farley and Lydia Mashburn and great-grandchildren Addison Woodburn, Mila Argeras, Liam Argeras, Landon Mashburn and Margot Slattery. Betty is survived by her sister, Madeline Doring; sister-in-law, Starr Kessler; brother-in-law, Bill Mitchell; along with her husband’s siblings, Martha Bennett, Margaret (John) Ryan, Ruthann Farley, Pat Farley, Judy Farley and Wayne (Tammy) Farley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ramona Mitchell; brother, Bill Kessler; brother-in-law, Bart Doring; sisters-in-law, Mary (Dick) Marshall and Linda Buckland and brothers-in-law, Raymond (Josie) Farley, Norman (Barbara) Farley, Eugene Farley, Robert Farley, Joe (Gloria) Farley, Clifford Farley and Jack Bennet.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 10 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the funeral home, where the family welcomes all to come to celebrate Betty’s life and wonderful memories. They welcome your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and social workers for the care she received.

Any memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Farley’s name to Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist Church, 56 Water Street, Poland, OH 44514 for the Samaritan’s Purse shoebox ministry.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share any special memories or online condolences with the family.

