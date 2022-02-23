STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettie Jeanne Roofner, 85, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bettie was born October 21, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Olga Jeanne (Bayer) Hofmann.

Bettie was a graduate of Boardman High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

Mrs. Roofner worked for the United States Department of Defense as the Director of Army Community Service.

While she and her husband, Edward, worked for the Department of Defense, they lived for 17 years in Germany and later retired to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Bettie returned to the Youngstown area 12 years ago to be close to family.

In her free time, Bettie enjoyed shopping, cooking and more recently playing games on her iPad when her mobility and health began to decline.

Bettie is survived by her daughter, Roni Jeanne (Fred) Owens of Poland; granddaughter, Alexa Jeanne (Raymond) Smith of Poland and great-granddaughter, Amanda Jeanne Owens.

In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Edward H. Roofner, on July 7, 2011.

A private service for the immediate family was held at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Interment followed in the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

