Bertha Horvath Eszenyi, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Horvath Eszenyi, 90, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Windsor Estates in New Middletown.

Bertha was born May 11, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of Hungarian immigrants Andras and Zsofie (Berta) Horvath.

Bertha was a 1947 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and after graduation began working in the office of Youngstown Sheet & Tube. On February 12, 1950, she married Joseph Kardos Eszenyi, and became a loving wife, mother and grandmother. After raising her daughters, she reentered the workforce and began working for the Youngstown Mahoning County Public Library at the New Middletown Branch. Upon the closing of Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Joseph and Bertha relocated to the Detroit, Michigan area, where Joseph began working for Ford Motor Company. She later returned to Poland in 1997.

She was an active member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, served as a former deaconess and enjoyed being a part of the church’s Friendship Circle.

A voracious reader, Bertha loved reading and was a member of the Friends of the Poland Library. She was also a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, baking, and watercolor painting, sharing her creations with family and friends. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and being “Grandma Cookie” to her triplet grandchildren.

Bertha is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Mark) Swansiger of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Karen (Paul) Roberts of Carleton, Michigan and three grandchildren, William Joseph Roberts, Janie Louise Roberts and Sophie Pauline Roberts.

In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on July 5, 1994 and brothers, Andrew and Steven Horvath.

There will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held for the family at the Poland Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Paul Anderson officiating.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514 or to the Friends of the Poland Library, 311 S Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

