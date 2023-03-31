STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Steven Leko, 66, with his family at his side, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, March 30, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Bernie was born December 16, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Albert and Vivian Maycher Leko. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Bernie was proud to be a Wildcat.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1975 and went on to receive his Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University.

For over 46 years, Bernie was an industrial and commercial painter and was a member of Painter’s Local Union #476. He retired from Baker Painting Company in 2021. He was a lifelong member of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church.

Bernie was a man of many interests. He enjoyed photography, was an ardent reader and collector of books and regularly sought out book sales, especially appreciating the Salem Book Sale. He was passionate about music and over the years accumulated an extensive collection of vinyl albums and cd’s.

He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, following Cleveland sports, including the Indians and those “stinking Browns” who he loved. He enjoyed a cold beer after a hard day of work. He enjoyed grilling and cooking and was known for his famous hamburgers, homemade barbeque sauce, and recipe for Jambalaya, just to name a few. Bernie also enjoyed the annual family vacations to the Outer Banks and Cape Hatteras with family and friends, as well as gathering together for holidays and family milestones and events.

Bernie’s family was his greatest joy. He and Anna had 38 wonderful years together and they raised two sons of whom Bernie was so proud. He was their #1 fan. He faithfully attended Jake’s sporting events, as well as following Mike’s music band.”Speedo Agreedo.” Bernie and Anna were blessed with two grandsons who were the apple of his eye. He loved them dearly.

Bernie was there for anyone no matter what the cause or need. He was a wonderful man who was a devoted son, husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend who was loved by all.

He leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife, the former Anna DeCarlo whom he married June 1, 1985; two sons, Jake (Katie) Leko and Mike Leko all of Struthers; three brothers, Albie (Sue) Leko of Solon, Ohio, Ron (Karen) Leko of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ed (Traci) Leko of Lisbon, Ohio; sister, Theresa Sedzmak of Struthers, Ohio; and his two grandsons, Colton and Sean Leko.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Paul Sedzmak.

Friends will be received Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

A prayer service will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Bernie’s life at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Contributions may be made to The Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH, 44425.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.