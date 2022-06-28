YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Boyd Graham, 66, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic, Saturday morning, June 25, 2022.

Bernard, affectionately known as Bernie or “Bee”, was born May 10, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Alvie and Vada Cutlip Graham.

Bernie attended both Boardman High School and West Branch High School, graduating in1974. While in high school he played football, basketball, track and baseball.

He worked on oil rigs until becoming employed by American Standard in Salem where he worked in the maintenance/carpentry shop. After American Standard’s change of ownership, Bernie became a certified electrician through the New Castle School of Trade. Bernie owned and operated Under the Sun Construction and Coventry Apartment Buildings in Salem.

Bernie was a man of great work ethic. He appreciated hard work, was a skilled woodworker and carpenter and his work was extremely detailed, thorough, and meticulous. Bernie treasured his Harley Davidson bike. He embraced being outdoors and shared his love of camping and fishing with his children. He enjoyed traveling and one year traveled solo, cross country, visiting all the contingent United States. His other interests were Spaghetti Westerns, Rifleman, and NASCAR.

Bernie led his life true to his faith. He spoke softly and honestly, carefully choosing his words before offering his advice, guidance and support and often quoted verses from the Bible. He truly cared and would hold fellowship with people and was kind and giving.

Bernie was preceded in death by his father, Alvie Bernard Graham.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his mother Vada of Poland; daughter, Kristen M. (Paul Corp) Graham of Daytona, Florida; son, Jason (Jamie Leonard) Clark of Tampa Bay, Florida; brother, Thomas (Pam) Graham of New Springfield, Ohio; sister, Tammy (William) Creighton of Struthers, Ohio; niece and nephews, Tabitha (Robert), TJ (Belle), Corey, Caden, Carter and Cooper.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A funeral service honoring Bernie’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Paul Anderson officiating.

Private interment will follow Tuesday, July 5 at the Highland Memorial Park in Alliance, Ohio.

