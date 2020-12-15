NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jane Pritchard, 94, of New Middletown, OH passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born to the late Pearle J. and Marie Calvey Hengen of Youngstown, Ohio, on August 15, 1926.

Barbara graduated from South High School in 1944. She received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Youngstown College in 1949 and a Master’s in Education from Canisius College in 1971.

Barbara married David A. Pritchard, Sr. in 1950 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Youngstown.

She taught Biology at Fitch High School from 1949 to 1952. Barbara and Dave lived in Cleveland, Ohio; Birmingham, Michigan; Boardman, Ohio; East Aurora, New York; Allison Park, Pennsylvania and, for the last 40 years, New Middletown, Ohio.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David A. Pritchard, Sr.; her three children, David Pritchard, Jr. (Tracey) of Canfield, Ohio, Jeffrey Pritchard (JoAnne) of North Kingsville, Ohio and Elaine Hoffman (Thomas) of Leesville, South Carolina. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Abby (Nick) Frankle of Zionsville, Indiana, Ryan (Paige) Pritchard of Houston, Texas, LT. Jillian Hoffman (Joseph Naylor) of Buffalo, New York, Dr. Elizabeth Baranek (Brian) of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Joseph (Dr. Veronica) Pritchard of Madison, Massachusetts and Lauren Hoffman of Dallas, Texas and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Reagan Frankle.

Barbara was a skilled and dedicated teacher Biology and Earth and Space Science at Boardman Middle School from 1967 to1971. She taught Biology at East Aurora High School in New York and was a substitute teacher at North Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh. She was a Perinatal Technician at UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh from 1977 to 1980, a job she truly loved. She was employed at H&R Block in Youngstown as the District Office Manager from 1981 to 1995. She was a substitute teacher at Springfield High School in New Middletown for several years and also taught Adult Education classes for GED, which she found very rewarding.

Barbara was immensely proud of her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with them at her lake home on Lake Erie. She enjoyed sailing, playing the piano, travel (especially cruises), Steelers football games and gardening. She loved animals and never met a dog or cat that wasn’t her friend. Barbara had an ongoing love of learning and was an avid reader of many genres of books.

She was a Christian woman and a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.

She will be remembered as a beautiful, intelligent, dignified, kind and compassionate woman. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elaine Hengen Madtes.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street in Poland with Reverend Russ Adams officiating.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that any memorial tributes be made to The National Humane Society; The Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

