POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Mauch, 82, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 16, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born February 6, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dalvin and Martha (Gardner) Jones.

She graduated from South High School in 1959. Barbara graduated summa cum laude from Youngstown State University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and later earned her master’s degree in 1979.

Barbara taught English, advance placement English and OWE at Springfield High School for over 25 years, retiring in June of 1999. She was a 30-year member of DKG.

Barbara was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman, a former member of Honterus Lutheran Church and Good Hope Lutheran in Boardman.

In her free time, Barbara enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues the area. Barbara and her husband, Don, were avid travelers. They traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Panama Canal and a particularly memorable stormy Transatlantic cruise.

Barbara is survived by two children, Dale L. (Cheryl) Mauch and Cindy M. (Patrick) Wynn, both of Boardman; four grandchildren, Dylan Mauch, Chris Mauch, Xander Wynn and Zoe Wynn and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Mauch of Grove City, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald R. Mauch, whom she married on October 25, 1959 and died October 12, 2010 and a brother, Paul Jones.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Barbara’s life at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 22, at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Shepherd’s Foundation, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown, OH 44515 or to the Bethel Lutheran Pastor Benevolence Fund at the church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Barbara.

The family would like to thank her friends and the staff at Shepherd of the Valley Poland where she made her home and the doctors and nurses of the Stroke Center at Mercy Health St. Elizabeths.

