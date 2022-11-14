CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi.

During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation Vending franchise and worked in child care.

She also volunteered at the Goodwill Gift Shop.

Barbara is survived by her son, John Carl Lawrence and her grandchildren, including Stacy Lynn Ladig (Steven), Samuel Mangin (Nancy) and Katylin Louise Lawrence and their families. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Stephen Garansi of Riverside, New Jersey; sisters, Helen Haley of Allentown, New Jersey, Catherine Stout of Groveville, New Jersey and Alice Elgrim of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Ann Lawrence Mancino; sons, Lawrence Albert and Ralph Andrew Lawrence; brothers, John and George Garansi and sisters, Irene Ansillo, Elizabeth Rinyu, Anne Gotteberg, Mary Hlivak and Margaret Johnson.

Barbara’s family will receive friends Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471. A memorial service will follow Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private interment for Barbara will be held Friday at Calvary Cemetery, 248 Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Charitable donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the YWCA Organization, 25 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.