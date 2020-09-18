Barbara E. Sharp, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara E. Sharp, 77 of Sharon, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly battling cancer on Monday evening, September 14, 2020 in the emergency room at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Barbara, known by her family and friends as “Bobbi”, was born August 25, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph Butler and Martha (Henrie) Mettler.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961 and lived in West Virginia for many years. Barbara held many different jobs throughout the years. She then moved to Pennsylvania and started working as a caregiver for the Harnett/Rose Family, caring for both Louis and Beverly Harnett. Most recently she worked for her dear friends, John and Cheryl Rose, whom she considered family.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting blankets for family and friends and watching movies on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family and faithful canine companions, Katie and Gordon. She was an avid animal lover and loved searching social media for animal stories, events and other people who were devoted to animals as she was.

She leaves behind a son, Randall W. (Mary) Sharp, Jr. of Vienna, West Virginia; two daughters, June (Tom Sandy) Fryman-Sandy of Boardman Township, Ohio and Loretta J. (Bryon Quinones) Golden of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Michael A. (Monica H.) Sharp, David E. Cain III and Brennon (Lannia) Cain; five granddaughters, Samantha G. (Nick M.) Fryman, Alexandra P. (Cody) Hugaboom, Tiffany M. Townsend, Britnie E. Sharp and Nicole S. Cain; her four legged companions, Katie and Gordon; 11 great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Bailey, Edan, Jace, Maddox, Brennon II, Cayleigh, Miles, Avrianna, Silas and Carter; a sister, Pat Arnold of Parkersburg, West Virginia; many nieces, nephews, and other family members and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, Marvin Talbott and half-sister, Jeanie Tallbott.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 4799 Waverly Road, Williamstown, WV 26187. There will be no calling hours.

Barbara was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her but will forever remain in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers,the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106; the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 or to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Barbara.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

