BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara D. (Schanck) Vallejo, 81, passed away Friday morning, May 27, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Barbara was born on April 25, 1941 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mabel (Cox) DeBussey.

She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1959 and was a devoted homemaker.

Barbara was a secretary for Riverview United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania for over 20 years and later for the Winchester Church of God in Winchester, Virginia.

She was a former long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, where she served as an elder and was a past president of the Women’s Association.

Barbara was an avid reader. She was devoted to her faith as well as a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 24 years, Paul J. Vallejo, whom she married on July 17, 1997; four daughters, Wendy A. (Chris) Truby of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Catherine E. Kline of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Amy L. (Bobby) Saville of Heathsville, Virginia and Heidi M. Dorn of Boardman, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Paulette Olagie of San Jose, California; ten grandchildren, Melissa (Kyle Healy) Truby, Jessica Truby, Justin (Cassie) Reid, Rebekah Salzman, Stephen (Brittany) Salzman, Elizabeth Kline, David Kline, Drew Saville, Julia Saville and Gabriel Dorn; nephew, Mark Byers of Monaca, Pennsylvania and a son-in-law, Craig M. Dorn of Boardman.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Robert DeBussey; a sister, Mary Byers; a nephew, John Byers and a niece, Marcia Byers.

Per Barbara’s request, there will be a service celebrating Barbara’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to ProMedica Hospice, 1240 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Barbara.

