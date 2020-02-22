Barbara “Bunny” (Parker) Brown, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Brown, 79, passed away, early Thursday, February 20, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara known by her family and friends as “Bunny” was born February 25, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Marvin and Beatrice (Smith) Parker.

A graduate of Boardman High School Class of 1958, Barbara also graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1992 as a registered nurse.

She worked at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center for several years before going to the Visiting Nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and later Assumption Village before retiring in 2011.

Bunny was a member of the Tri County 4 Wheelers Club in Lisbon and the Kool Time Kruisers.

She enjoyed doing missionary work, where she traveled to Costa Rica and several other countries.

She had a passion for nature, birds and flowers.

Bunny was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends.

Bunny is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard E. Brown, whom she married July 23, 1960; three sons, Richard (Robin) Brown of Carrollton, Ohio, Jeffrey (Diane) Brown of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Kenneth (Deanna) Brown of Austintown; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Justin (Suzanne) Brown, Alexander Brown, Cody Brown, Logan (Erin) Snode, Parker Snode, Desiree (Kyle) Fleischman, Angelina Brown, Madison (Cody) Lehman, Abby Brown; seven great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Nancy (Bill) Glover of Poland, Shirley (Roger) Schindler of Gallatin, Tennessee, Janet (Jerry) Carnhan of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Cheryl (Franklin) Day of Poland, Marvin (Jaye) Parker of Winton, North Carolina, Debra (Larry) Marteney of New Waterford, Ohio and Timothy (Julia) Parker of Altamonte Springs, Florida.



Besides her parents, Bunny was preceded in death by an infant sister, Peggy Lou Parker and infant brother, Billy Parker.

There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 with Pastor Teresa Smolka officiating.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center, 1899 W Garfield Road, Columbiana, Ohio 44408 in memory of Bunny.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

