Barbara B. Amstutz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara B. Amstutz, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Park Vista Assisted Living.

Barb was born on November 14, 1935 in New York City (Staten Island) to the late William and Marion Behlen.

She grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Glen Ridge High School, where she was an All-State field hockey player. She attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio and was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She graduated with a B.A. degree in sociology and psychology. Barb then attended the Ohio State University and received a Master’s Degree in Social Work.

Barb began her career at Children’s Services in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met her husband, retired attorney, C. John “Jack” Amstutz. They were married in Verona, New Jersey on June 10, 1961. After marriage, she moved to Youngstown, where she worked for Children’s and Family Services, the Jewish Federation of Youngstown, the Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center and ended her career at the Hine Memorial Fund. Over the years, she also taught part-time in the Social Work Department at Youngstown State University.

Barb was active in the community. She belonged to the Boardman United Methodist Church, the Boardman PTA, Youngstown Club and Salem Golf Club. Together with Bill Knecht and Ann Friend, chaired a committee that worked to successfully pass a Boardman School Operating Levy. She was one of the first women to serve on the Boardman Board of Education. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Junior Guild, a member of the first Board of the Beatitude House and together with Anna Jean Cushua established “Send a Kid to Camp.” Plus she was involved in the formation of the Community Foundation. She was a member of PEO. In 1999, she was YWCA Woman of the Year and in 2000, she was given a Professional Service Award by the Ohio Chapter of NASW for her dedication and professionalism to the social work field.

She and her husband traveled not only extensively throughout this country and Canada but throughout the world, having set foot on six continents. Beginning in 2000, they wintered in Sarasota, Florida at Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club for 15 years.

Over the years, Barb seemed to have a special talent as many friends and acquaintances sought her out for advice. She always was willing to counsel them and hopefully satisfy their needs.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jack; her two sons, Bill and Ron of New York City and also her daughter-in-law, Virginia Amstutz. She has five grandchildren, Steven and Elizabeth of Youngstown and Audrey, Celeste and Tobias of New York City.

Barb was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Elizabeth and son, Niklaus Eugene, plus two brothers, Bill and Gene.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Boardman United Methodist Church. Friends and family will be received at the church from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorial tributes may be sent to Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.