BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Whitehouse, 85, passed away on Monday evening, August 7, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of her sons.

Barbara was born October 13, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Helen Fink Dressel.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of Boardman High School.

After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Stadium Drive Elementary School and later for the Mahoning County Board of Education.

Barbara married Frank Whitehouse on January 22, 1965. In 1966, Barbara became a dedicated homemaker, wife and a loving stay-at-home mom.

After the passing of her beloved husband, Frank, on March 21, 1993, Barbara, along with her sons, moved to Little River, South Carolina. There, they owned and operated Lighthouse Embroidery and More, until returning to Ohio in 2007.

In her free time, Barbara enjoyed sewing, making crafts, crocheting, tending to her flowers and yard and bird watching.

She was a member of the Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist Church in Poland and the Little River Baptist Church in South Carolina. During her time at the Little River Baptist Church, Barbara and the pastor’s wife, created a Women’s Group called The Lady Bugs. She truly enjoyed the fellowship and friendships she made within the group.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, beautiful smile and sweet disposition.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her sons, James and John Whitehouse of Austintown; her half-brother, Donald (Linda) Dressel of Atlanta, Georgia and cousin, Shirley (Eddie) Bauer of Salem.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her half-brother, Ebby Dressel.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 13 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, August 14 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Barbara’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

