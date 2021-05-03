Barbara Ann Palma, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Palma, 79, died Friday evening, April 30, 2021.

Barbara was born December 4, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of Carl and Betty Altiero Ramunno.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Lowellville High School.

While working at Ernie’s Dairy, Barbara waited on William M. Palma and after a short courtship, they were wed on October 1, 1960. They made their home in Lowellville, raising their three children, and welcoming seven grandchildren. They celebrated 38 years of marriage before Bill’s passing on March 23, 1999.

Barbara was a dedicated homemaker and for many years worked for the Lowellville Schools in the cafeteria as a cook. Nothing brought Barbara more joy than surrounding herself with family. She loved getting together for family gatherings, celebrating holidays, and sitting around the table to a cup of coffee, enjoying good company and conversation. Some of Barbara’s other favorite things included meeting monthly with her “Club” for dinner, cooking and baking wonderful dishes to share with everyone and loved her title and role as “Grandma.”

Barbara met much adversity and challenges throughout her life but she was consistently steadfast and strong, always stepping up to the challenge.

She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

Barbara is survived by her children, William (Debbie) Palma of Poland Township, Thomas (Aurora) Palma of Aurora and Elizabeth Cuprik of Lowellville; sister, Patricia (Pete) Vanderveld of Struthers; brother, James (Karen) Ramunno of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Santino Palma, William Palma, Michela Palma, Nicholas Palma, Sofia Palma, Samantha Cuprik and Madelyn Cuprik; brother-in-law, Ron Blinksy of Poland and a host of other family and friends whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Ramunno and Kathy Blinsky.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 4 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville.

A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

Interment will follow at our Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

