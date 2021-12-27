POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Febinger, 73, died peacefully in the arms of her husband, Joe on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at their home in Poland, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara known by her family and friends as “Barb,” was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Olga (Karis) Mohr.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1967 and was a lifelong area resident.

Barb was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to cook for her family and going fishing.

Barb is survived by her best friend, who she was happily married to for 50 years, Joseph Febinger, whom she married on April 15, 1972; a daughter, Kim J. (David J.) Polonus of New Middletown; a son, Chad E. Febinger of Canfield; four grandsons, David Polonus, Jr., Dan Polonus, Sam Polonus, and Ben Polonus and her brother, Frank (Tekie) Mohr of Campbell.

Due to COVID-19 and Barb’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512. in memory of Barb.

The Febinger family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of the Valley. The family would also like to thank all those who prayed for Barb during her fight with esophageal cancer.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent to Barb’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.