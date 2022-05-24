POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Eggleston, 84, of Poland, died Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022.

She was born August 1, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Ann (Motosko) Carissimo and had been a lifelong area resident.

Barb was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Parish in Struthers where she had been a Eucharistic Minister, volunteered for the festival, belonged to the Mom’s and Dad’s Club, the Altar and Rosary Society, and she had cared for the altar for many years.

She was also a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital in their Pastoral Care Department.

Barb enjoyed sewing, quilting and her exercise classes at the YMCA. She also was an avid polka dancer, something she enjoyed since she was a child.

Her husband, Lee Eggleston, whom she married August 14, 1961, died May 6, 2000.

She leaves her daughter, Lisa (Bob) Hufnagel of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; her sister, Carol (Chuck) Kushma of Cortland, Ohio; her brother, Robert Carissimo of Youngstown; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Eggleston.

There were no services or calling hours.

Arrangements were handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

The family requests any material contributions take the form of donations to have a Mass said in Barb’s name at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

