Barbara A. Kramer, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Kramer, 78, died early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side.

Barbara was born August 19, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Smith Richards.

Raised in Canfield by her foster parents, McKinley and Pearl Schisler Newton, Barbara was a graduate of Canfield High School, Class of 1960.

She was employed at First Federal Bank in Youngstown and later Merrill Lynch also in Youngstown. After 47 years of service at Merrill Lynch, Barbara retired from the Hermitage branch as office manager.

Barbara was a member of St. Christine Roman Catholic Church. Barbara became a member of D.A.R.E., (Death and Divorce Are Not the End.) There she met her dear friend and companion Ed Boyle. Together with their friends at D.A.R.E. they enjoyed traveling locally, regionally and internationally by cruising, automobile and bus tours. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed experiencing the different cultures and annual October visits to Aruba where she learned to snorkel.

A woman of many hobbies, Barbara was crazy about fresh water fishing, golfing and bowling and at one time had taken up embroidery. Several of her beautiful pieces are framed around her home. She embraced what Youngstown and surrounding communities had to offer and attended many annual events, such as Shaker Woods and took pleasure in discovering the wonderful wineries our area has to offer.

Barbara is survived by her son, Robert W. (Betsy) Kramer of Poland; three grandchildren, Ryan (Nikki) Kramer of Leetonia and Corinne and Kent Kramer both of Poland; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Dominic Kramer and her companion, Ed Boyle of Poland.

In addition to her parents and foster parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her three brothers, Lloyd, William “Bill” and Robert “Bob” Richards.

On Tuesday, Barbara will privately be laid to rest next to her foster parents at Brunstetter Cemetery. Per her wishes there are no services or calling hours at this time. A celebration honoring Barbara’s life will be announced at a later date.

Barbara’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Hospice of the Valley. They request any memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

