POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Baronas, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Wickshire of Poland, Ohio.

Barb was born December 18, 1956 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Earl Werner and Janice Yoder McClain.

Raised in Pennsylvania, Barb was a graduate of Moon Senior High School. She continued her education at the University of Pittsburgh, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Science, after studying Virology and her Master’s Degree in Microbiology. During her studies, Barb was proud to have worked under the renowned Dr. Thomas Starzel.

Barb worked for many years as a flight attendant for U.S. Airways and more recently as a substitute teacher.

Barb lived the majority of her life in Pennsylvania and Texas, where her homes were filled with the love of her rescues, including her beloved Irish Wolfhounds, horses and many cats. Barb created many wonderful friendships within her Irish Wolfhound Community that she held dear. She recently purchased a home in Virginia on the Chesapeake Bay. Barb was enjoying remodeling her new home, designing and completing much of the work herself, before her diagnosis of Glioblastoma. During her four month stay at the Wickshire of Poland, Barb was thankful for the incredible staff and residents, who welcomed her with their kindness and friendship.

Barb leaves to carry on her memory, her sisters, Dixie (John) Mosura of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and Tammy (Max) Newton of Arizona; nephew, Cody Newton; nieces, Desiree Mosura Omer and Deandra Mosura; great-niece, Lea Omer and dear friends, Pam Baker Phillips of Poland and Tom Brown of Texas.

Per Barb’s request, there will be no calling or service.

Memorial tributes can be made in Barb’s name to the Irish Wolfhound Foundation, by visiting www.iwfoundation.org/help, or to the donor’s favorite animal charity.

