Aurelia “Rea” Romeo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aurelia “Rea” Romeo, 96, of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at Hampton Woods in Poland.

She was born August 9, 1925 in Campbell, Ohio, daughter of Daniel and Pauline (Roman) Spatar and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and had been a lifelong member of St. Lucy’s Parish in Campbell.

Alongside her husband, she worked for many years with the Tony Romeo School of Dance.

She leaves three sons, Paul A. Romeo of St. Louis, Missouri, Dan P. (Bridget) Romeo of Poland and Anthony, Jr., with whom she made her home; three grandchildren, Allicyn (Dominic) Tocco of Poland, Adriana (Tim) Kane of Poland and Natalie Romeo; four great-grandchildren, Nico Tocoo, Gianni Tocco, Danny Kane and Noah Kane and two nephews, Russell (Sherry) Maddick and George Spatar.

Her husband of 69 years, Anthony Romeo, whom she married, August 4, 1951, died February 26, 2018.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Maddick; brothers, George, Dan and two infant brothers; as well as two nephews, Duane and John Spater.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service Monday, October 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Rea’s family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to Attorney Elder Council, David Keast, the staff at Hampton Woods, Dr. Armand Minotti and his nurse, Mary Kaye and her caregiver, Brigida Solis for the care and support provided to their mother.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

