NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Marie Slanina, 87, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Assumption Village.

Audrey was born January 12, 1935, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada, a daughter of Duncan and Sarah “Sadie” Guthreaux McNeil.

At the age of 26, after meeting John Slanina at a dance while at the Wasaga Beach Resort in Canada, they were married on February 11, 1961. Relocating to the United States, Audrey and John made their home in his hometown of Struthers, where they raised their three children and attended Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church. They were blessed with 37 years of marriage that was abundant in faith, love, family and dancing. John preceded her in death on August 6, 1998.

While living in Canada, Audrey enjoyed working as a secretary for Prestolite. In addition to being a dedicated and loving homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, Audrey worked in the Communications Department for St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital as an operator for 25 years.

Audrey’s biggest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never missed the opportunity to attend their activities and was always their biggest supporter and fan. Her grandchildren are left to cherish the wonderful memories that were made at the many sleepovers at her home. They were always filled with plenty of love, fun and special treats.

Audrey leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Deborah (Tod) Edel of Richardson, Texas, John (Grace) Slanina of Los Angeles, California and Diane (Sayed) Yossef of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Kathryn (Phillip) Bouillion, Audrey Edel, Luke Slanina and Selina, Alia, Adam and Sara Yossef; sister, Margaret (Jack) Breen of Ontario, Canada and brother, Fred McNeil of Ontario, Canada.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin McNeil.

A private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, with Reverend Philip Rogers, officiating.

Interment took place in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

