Audrey M. Van Meter, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey M. Van Meter, 94, formerly of Struthers, died Monday morning, September 20, 2021 at her home.

Audrey was born August 28, 1927 in Simoda, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Elsie Bible Mallow.

Audrey was working as a waitress in Petersburg, West Virginia, when she met Melvin Van Meter, who was working at a local grocery store. They were wed in November of 1945 and began their family, becoming the proud parents of five children. In 1948, the family moved to a suburb of Cleveland for Melvin’s work. The Van Meter’s were a family who seldom visited church, but suddenly decided that they should start attending.

They joined the Assembly of God in Geneva on the Lake and later the Mentor Church of God after moving to Kirtland, Ohio in 1952. Melvin felt a call into the ministry and began evangelizing, taking a pastor position in Alger, Ohio. They soon found themselves moving to Struthers to the Church of God, pastoring the church for the next 12 years. Alongside her husband, Audrey, supported his work and helped with his ministry. Through her husband’s 32 year career, they moved numerous times and served several churches throughout Ohio. In retirement, they enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.

Audrey is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Richard) Gingrich of New Middletown and Sharole (Kenny) Kotsopoulos of Oberlin; son, Sheldon (Ruth) Van Meter of Poland; siblings, Gretta Smith and Harmon (Susan) Mallow, all of Everett, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Melvin, who preceded her in death on June 28, 1997, Audrey was preceded in death by daughters, infant Sheila Van Meter and Karen “Susie” Elliott; and siblings, Lois Welsh, James Mallow and Daniel Mallow.

Private services were held for the family. Interment will be at Brookdale Cemetery in Elyria.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

