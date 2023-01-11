POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey J. Deichert, 90, of Poland, died Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following complications from heart failure.

She was born April 24, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George F. and Jeanne H. (Baker) Marriott.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1950 graduate of South High School and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She entered the workforce after graduating and was a secretary at Lifetime Products in Canfield where she met her husband, Hans Christian “Chris” Deichert. They were married on October 18, 1957 and made their home at his Poland Township farm where they raised their family.

In December 1969, they established their corporation, Tree Seed Farms, Inc., an egg laying production, later adding a retail store they owned and operated until the early 80s.

Audrey enjoyed traveling with her family whose motto was “see America first.” She and Chris planned extensive trips around the U.S. in the summer months touring 48 of the 50 states. After retiring and selling the farm they traveled to Europe as well.

For more than 60 years, Audrey was an active member and leader of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland. She oversaw the church’s Altar Guild, participated in Sunday School education and attended Mary Dorcas Circle for devotions and service. She sewed quilts for Lutheran World Relief with the church sewing group and spent time volunteering at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home. She co-founded the POPOVERS (Prince of Peace Over Sixties) and Just Friends groups organizing lunches and speakers at monthly meetings and trips locally and out of town for the senior members of the church. She also started the church’s participation in Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box program.

Audrey leaves her daughter, Kimberly Deichert and son, Jeffrey Deichert, both of Poland; her grandchildren, Katelyn (Josh Allen) Deichert, Kristen (Andrew Drake) Deichert, McKenzie Deichert, Dwight (Victoria) Prowitt, Mark Prowitt, Christine (Mark) Kaschack, Michael (Kaulene) Berchtold, Mary Catherine Wachelka, Heather Deichert, Jon C. Deichert and Aaron Michael; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Barbara Marriott; nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Hans Christian “Chris” Deichert; stepchildren, Jill Deichert Fromm, Jon Christian Deichert and Michael Deichert and a brother, George Baker Marriott.

Services will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, Ohio on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The funeral will be at Noon, preceded by calling hours beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

