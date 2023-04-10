POLAND, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Audrey A. McIntire, 79, formerly of Harrogate, England, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Caprice Health Center in North Lima surrounded by her loving family.

Audrey was born August 3, 1943 in Harrogate, England, a daughter of the late Thomas and Gladys (Wynn) Light.

She was a beautician and owned and operated her own shop in England for over 30 years, retiring in 1998.

Audrey moved to the United States and to Poland, Ohio in 2007. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Youngstown.

Audrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She treasured spending time with her family in England and the United States and enjoyed meeting people at work and in her travels both in England and the United States.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas A. McIntire whom she married on September 26, 1964; a son, Thomas Albert Robin (Sharon) McIntire of Swansea Wales; two grandchildren, Rory McIntire and Owen McIntire both of Swansea, Wales; a brother, Rodney (Valerie) Light of Harrogate, England; two sisters-in-law, Marge Raseta and Peg (Jim) Malatok both of Struthers, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Stan McIntire of Struthers, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews in England.

Besides her parents, Thomas and Gladys, Audrey was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Light.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a memorial service celebrating Audrey’s life to follow on Tuesday at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Audrey’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.