Ashly Lynn Kephart-Cronin, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashly Lynn Kephart-Cronin, 33, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after having fought a long and hard battle with breast cancer.

Ashly was born September 17, 1988 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Vicki Bell Kephart. Ashly’s parents affectionately gave her the nickname “Happy Baby” for her pleasant nature as an infant and toddler and still often called her by it.

A lifelong area resident, Ashly was a 2006 graduate of Springfield Local High School. While in school, Ashly enjoyed being a member of Flag Line and participating in the 4H Program. Each year, she looked forward to the Canfield Fair and showing her horses.

She received her certification in phlebotomy from the National Association for Health Professionals in 2018. She first worked as a phlebotomist for UPMC Horizon and most recently for Biomed until going on medical leave after her cancer diagnosis. She also previously worked for Home Depot as a sales associate.

An animal lover, Ashly especially adored dogs and loved being a “dog mom” to Deeta, Rex, Echo and Valentino. Some of her favorite interests included hiking in Mill Creek Park with her dogs and crafting on her Cricut machine, making many special creations for family and friends.

Ashly will be lovingly remembered for her gift to make others laugh and her caring nature, always putting others’ needs before her own. She could sometimes be stubborn and was extremely strong-willed, two qualities that gave her the strength to fight as hard as she could.

In addition to her parents, John and Vicki of Poland, Ashly is survived by her husband, Brian Cronin, whom she married May 6, 2019; sister, Allesha Kephart of Struthers; brother, John Kephart, Jr. of New Middletown; niece, Juniper Kephart; maternal grandmother, C. Jane Bell of Mineral Ridge; paternal grandparents, John and Helen Kephart of Canfield; mother-in-law, Sue Bole of Youngstown; father-in-law, Robert F. (Nancy) Cronin of Austintown and brothers-in-law, Robert M. Cronin of Kentucky and Corey (Whitney ) Bole of North Lima.

Ashly was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Merle Bell.

There will be no calling hours or service to be held.

Memorial tributes make take the form of contributions in Ashly’s name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by visiting www.bcrf.org.

Memorial tributes make take the form of contributions in Ashly's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by visiting www.bcrf.org.

