Ashley Marie Lockhart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashley Marie Lockhart, 25, died Friday evening, October 8, 2021 at Compass West Apartments in Austintown as a result of domestic violence.



Ashley was born June 28, 1996 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael Lockhart and Kelley Jones.



She attended East High School and graduated from cyber school.

Ashley previously worked for Core Civic at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, first in their medical department and later as a corrections officer and St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in the Operating Department. She was currently working for the Ankle & Foot Care Center on Belmont Avenue as a receptionist.



The role in life that gave Ashley the most joy was that of being a mother. Her daughter, Autumn Renee, was the love of her life and she affectionately called her “My Baby.” Some of Ashley and Autumn’s favorite things to do together included play dates at the Boardman Park, swimming at Uncle Bobby’s and Aunt Michele’s house, getting manicures and pedicures and girls’ days out to go shopping. Ashley also loved taking selfies and using Snap Chat and FaceTime to chat with family and friends.



Ashley will be lovingly remembered for her bubbly personality, her loving spirit, and her ability to make everyone laugh and smile.



Ashley leaves to carry on her memory, her five-year-old daughter, Autumn Renee; father, Michael Lockhart and his fiancée, Christie Stevenson, who was a part of Ashley’s life for the past 21 years, both of Youngstown; mother, Kelley Jones of Columbiana; paternal grandparents, with whom she lived, Gary “Papa” and Patricia “Grandma” Lockhart of Youngstown; sisters, Cameryn Stevenson of Youngstown and Gina Ciccarelli of Columbiana; brother, Jimmy Ciccarelli of Columbiana; many aunts and uncles including, Shawn and Betty Fleps, Tyler Jones; many cousins including, Chloe Fleps and Emma and Ellie O’Dea, with whom she was very close with and best friends, Katie Lofaro, Nicole Van Horn and Rasheika Hurst.



Ashley was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Judith (Bowman) Jones.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts who are keeping Ashley’s story alive about domestic violence. She was such a beautiful person and will be missed every day of our lives. We love you Ashley!



