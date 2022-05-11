POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur M. Prado, Jr., 82 of Poland, beloved husband of 50 years to Joanne (Codespoti) Prado, passed away at his residence Monday, May 9, 2022.



He was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the son of Mary (Dorsaneo) Cornell and Arthur Prado, Sr.



A dedicated family man, he was a caring father, husband and grandfather. Arthur was a tireless worker, retiring from General Motors in 2008 after many years as a skilled tradesman.

He was an avid reader and read so much on just about every subject imaginable and consequently could discuss almost any subject. He attended YSU and was on the Dean’s List. Arthur was a student of the Bible and loved the true God. Gardening was his pleasure but he was also an animal lover. In addition to his cats, Lilly and Zoey, he loved dogs and birds and knew a great deal about other animals and wildlife. Arthur was also a talented artist painting with both oil and watercolors. He was an excellent cook, known for making great pizza and biscotti which he loved sharing with his family and friends. Arthur was an advocate for the underprivileged and favorite charity was Smile Train. He was known for his “heart of gold” never asking much for himself.



Arthur’s greatest joy was caring for his daughters and grandchildren. Besides his wife, Joanne, he leaves his two daughters, Cynthia Tanya (Josh) Price and Cristan Maria (Anthony) Julian; his grandsons, Lorenzo Julian and Anthony Julian, Jr.; a sister, Carol (Jack) Amato; a niece, Tina and a nephew, John.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Poland Riverside Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay final respects to Arthur may do so from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. prior to the cemetery service at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.



