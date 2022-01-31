POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur M. Aaron, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by family.

Arthur, affectionately known by most as “Art,” was born November 28, 1926 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward and Ellis (Mathews) Aaron.

Art attended South High School until enlisting in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II in 1942. After being honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Corporal, Art returned to the Youngstown area.

Shortly later, he was introduced to his sister’s friend, Glady L. Payne and they were married on March 27, 1946. They were blessed with 73 wonderful years of marriage until Gladys’ passing on August 11, 2019.

In the 1950s, Art began working for Sohio as a truck driver delivering gasoline to area residences and gas stations. He later operated Arthur Aaron’s Sohio Gas Station in Poland for many years and retired from Anchor Motor Freight, where he hauled and delivered cars coming from Lordstown. He was a longtime member of the Teamsters Union, Local 377.

In his free time, Art and Gladys enjoyed bowling in a league at the Holiday Bowl, traveling extensively in their RV to all of the states except Alaska and doing home remodeling projects together. In retirement, Art kept himself busy with photography, cheering on the Cleveland Browns and Indians and writing stories and books, having one of his children’s books titled Sebastian the Bear & Other Tales published. He was also a self-taught painter, often painting his favorite Ohio landmarks and landscapes.

Art is survived by his daughter, Terri Aaron of Poland; sons, Arthur (Patricia) Aaron of Greenwood Village, Colorado and Matthew Aaron of Arlington, Texas; sister, Mary Sass of Campbell; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody Walp; sons, Lawrence Aaron and Richard Aaron and siblings, Alice, Gert, Jean, Thomas, Edward and James.

A celebration of life and remembrance service will be held on Thursday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Febraury 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

