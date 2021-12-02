Arthur C. Murray, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Arthur Clinton Murray, 74, of Poland, announces with great sorrow his passing on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Art bravely finished his fight against pneumonia with his family by his side.

We feel at peace knowing that he can now rest surrounded by family and friends that had preceded him, his wife, Kathy, whom he married May 12, 1973; brothers, Dave and Richard and his brother-in-law, Joe.

Arthur graduated from Boardman and went on to serve in the Army where he proudly fought in the Vietnam War.

He took such pride in the business he created, Murray Excavating. After retiring, he enjoyed his trips to McDonalds, sharing a box of donuts with friends, driving his golf cart around supervising and being a great Papa watching his grandchildren grow.

Art leaves two sons, Michael Murray (Ashley) and Tim Murray; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Michael; several siblings, Robert Murray (Carol), Joan Korth, Nancy Dubiel, Marilyn Grille (Paul) and Jack Murray; a sister-in-law, Donna Kearney; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Colby.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

