Arthur A. Clutter, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur A. Clutter, Jr., 71, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Mr. Clutter was born May 17, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of Arthur “Pete” and Carrie Lindsey Clutter, Sr. Arthur was raised in East Liverpool and moved to Boardman in 1963.

A graduate of East Liverpool High School, Class of 1967, Arthur went on to receive his Bachelor Degree in Business from Youngstown State University in 1972.

In 1980, Arthur began his career as Field Claims officer for Cincinnati Insurance and later was promoted to Manager of its Northeast Division. He retired as Supervisor in 2011 after 31 years of service.

While in college, Arthur was a former member of the Circle K Service Fraternity. He was a past member of the Youngstown Claim Association and a former member of the Boyce United Methodist Church in East Liverpool.

Being raised in East Liverpool, Arthur was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, but he was still a huge fan of the Cleveland sport teams, the Indians and the Browns. His favorite pastimes included antiquing, gambling and horse racing and enjoyed betting on the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont. Arthur had a love of fast cars and relished owning Mustangs over the years.

Arthur leaves his dear friends who were his family, Tina (Fred) Batcha of Youngstown, Chet (Christina) Flickinger of Boardman, Maria (James) Salreno of Poland and Jeffrey Flickinger of Youngstown.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Kaye Clutter.

Friends will be received Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in East Liverpool.

Contributions may be made to the Kidney Association.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home. To send flowers to Arthur’s family, please visit our floral store.