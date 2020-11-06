Arlinda R. Payne, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlinda R. Payne, 68, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Arlinda was born November 25, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Alma (Grusman) Lazich.

A lifelong area resident, Arlinda was a 1969 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

After graduation, she worked at Cavanaugh Company and then Buckeye Biscuit, working in the office for both companies. She later worked as a bartender for the VFW in Coitsville and was currently working as a bartender and cook for The Finish Line Bar for the last 15 years.

Arlinda was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers.

In her free time, she enjoyed relaxing at her cabin in Pymatuning, fishing, swimming at Crystal Lake, cooking and spending time with her daughter.

Arlinda is survived by her daughter, Rana Lynn Payne of Poland; sister, Carleen “Dee Dee” Steepleton of Poland and sister-in-law, Lisa Payne of Poland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband and friend, Randall Payne and brother-in-law, Greg Steepleton.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, with Rev. Dawn Ritchie officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 9 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, follow the 6 foot-rule, and if you are not staying for the service please do not linger after seeing the family.

Interment will be private on Tuesday at Lake Park Cemetery.

In honor of Arlinda’s love for animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

