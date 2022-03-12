YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene R. Tkach, 94, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022 at her home.

Arlene was born November 20, 1927 in Kantner, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Freda Eash Berkebile and at the age of 16 came to this area.

On January 27, 1947, Arlene married Michael E. Tkach and they lived the majority of their marriage in Brownlee Woods. They celebrated 52 years of marriage until his passing on September 22, 1999.

In addition to being a homemaker, Arlene also worked in housekeeping for the YMCA and Little Forest Nursing Home.

She was a member of the former Bethlehem United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school and served as a youth counselor for many years. Arlene later became a charter member of New Life Church in Poland, actively serving as a greeter, prayer captain and member of its JAM Ladies.

She was a member of Highway Tabernacle’s Rural Rangers, the Youngstown Christian Women’s Association, Women’s Aglow and her card club.

Arlene took pride in caring for her home, was an excellent baker and was known for her delicious homemade pies. She loved the outdoors, camping, swimming and working in her yard.

Arlene is survived by three daughters, Debra (Joe) Paskowski of Madison, Denise Potter of Dunlap, Tennessee and Dawn Witherow of Youngstown; two sons, Dennis (Kathleen) Tkach of Rogers and Drew (Bernice) Tkach of Washingtonville; seven grandchildren, Jesse (Leah), Michael, Dustin (Sarah), Brandy, Bridget (Curtis), Brenton (SeHee) and Brandon (Victoria); 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Irvin, Willard and John Berkebile; sisters, Ethel Fennell, Betty Ellis and Delores Zolla; son-in-law, Ray Potter and grandson, Bruce Willis.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Duane Bull officiating.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Although flowers are beautiful, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Arlene’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Arlene’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.