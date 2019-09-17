Arlene M. Godward, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene M. Godward, 88, of Poland and formerly of Pelkie, Michigan, passed away Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by family.

Arlene was born February 23, 1931 in Hancock, Michigan, a daughter of John and Hilda (Martinmaki) Saaranen.

Raised in Michigan, she was a graduate of L’Anse High School.

On June 8, 1950, she married Floyd J. Godward in Hancock, Michigan and they lived in the Upper Peninsula until 1963 when they moved back to Floyd’s hometown of Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Godward was a dedicated homemaker and after raising her children, she worked for the Poland Schools in the cafeteria.

Mrs. Godward was a former member of the Gospel Hall in Youngstown and Pelkie.

Arlene enjoyed flower gardening, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Floyd, preceded her in death on January 9, 2011.

She is survived by her seven children, Margaret (John) Biroschak of Poland, Ohio, Kathleen Hill of Alston, Michigan, Paul Godward of Pelkie, Michigan, Rebecca (Gary) Pelliccioni of Ellsworth, Ohio, Melissa Godward of Tucson, Arizona, Anita (Rick) Dearing of New Middletown, Ohio and Timothy Godward of Youngstown; her sister, Eva Kempainen of Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Kempainen; son-in-law, Dr. Karl Hill and daughter-in-law, Janet Godward.

A private funeral service was held for the family at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

Interment will be in the Alston Cemetery in Michigan.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and thank Shepherd of the Valley in Poland for the wonderful care they gave to Arlene over the past six years.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Godward’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

