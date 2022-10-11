CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arleen L. Hahn, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022.

She was born on September 12, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Milton and Elsie Moffatt.



Arleen moved from Cincinnati to Austintown with her husband Bob, in 1965 and was an active member of the community for over 30 years, while she raising her two children.

Arleen was a member of St. Christine Parish, where she also worked as an administrative clerk, until she retired.



In 1994, Arleen and Bob retired to South Florida and made their home on Nettles Island for the next 25 years. While in Florida, Arleen was active with the Red Hat Ladies Club, Nettles Bowling League and Nettles Island bingo. In 2017, Arleen moved to Campbell, where she resided with her daughter, Pattie.



Arleen was a devout Catholic, never missing a Sunday Mass or Holy Day Obligation. She loved her family dearly, especially her “great-grandbabies”. She was an avid reader, loved her iPad and created beautiful cross-stitch artwork. Arleen mastered Snap Chat and loved receiving snaps from her family, replying to every single one. Arleen will be remembered for her big heart, her never-ending love, sharp mind and incredible wit, where you could always count on her “one-liners.” Arleen was an enthusiastic sports fan, loving the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians (Guardians).



Arleen was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) W. Hahn, Sr. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Bobby J. Hahn and her sister, Patricia Brossart.



Arleen is survived by her daughter, Pattie Hahn (Kathy Burrows) of Campbell, Ohio; her son, Robert (Bob) W. (Kathy) Hahn, Jr. of Thornville, Ohio; grandson, Tim (MacKenzie) Hahn; three granddaughters, Brittney Bickham (Brendan Shanahan) of Austin, Texas, Erica (Dan) Lathers of Ortonville, Michigan and Cecelia Bickham (Avery Patton) of Cincinnati, Ohio and three great-grandchildren, Joelle Hahn, Ayla and Cooper Lathers.



Family will receive friends Friday, October 14, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. A memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Zeigler officiating.



The family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their special services and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 or to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.



Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

