LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia Sanchez, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family.

Antonia was born October 12, 1930 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Maria Cruz.

She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church in Campbell.

Antonia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Antonia is survived by five children, Ben (Cleo) Sanchez, Perfecto (Helen) Sanchez, Jr., Soraida (Orlando) Rodriguez, Margaret Trella and Elizabeth (Dan) Nizza; six grandchildren, Melissa (Jack) Rodriguez, Randy (Kristy) Sanchez, Robert Rodriguez, William (Tate) Trella, Jr., Danny Nizza, Jr. and Michael Nizza; five siblings, Rosa Rojas, Elizabel Serrano, Carmelo Serrano, Adela Serrano and Dominga Serrano; three great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her mother, Maria, Antonia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Perfecto Sanchez, Sr., whom she married in 1945 and died in 2003; a sister, Magrita Maldonado and son-in-law, William Trella, Sr.

Per Antonia’s request, there will be private services. There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolence with Antonia’s family.