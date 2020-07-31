Antonette M. Shirilla, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette M. Shirilla, 82, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Mrs. Shirilla was born on December 19, 1937 in Struthers, to Frank and Mary Garfalo DiEulio. Antonette, who was affectionately known as Toni, was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Toni was a 1955 graduate of Struthers High School. She worked at the former Dollar Bank and also at Listori’s Golden Dawn.

Toni loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she enjoyed daily phone conversations with her many friends.

Toni’s husband, Nick Shirilla, whom she married June 28, 1958 preceded her in death on March 23, 2020.

She leaves her daughter, Diane (Jake) Aron of Poland; four grandchildren, Nick (Cait) Shirilla of Memphis, Tennessee, Lindsey (William) Donohue of Brecksville, Ohio, Paige (Sam) Miller of Conway, PA, and Pierce (Megan) Aron of Denver, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Myles Shirilla, twins, Noah and Julian Shirilla, Violet Shirilla, Eamon Donahue and Carson Miller; brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Bonnie) Shirilla of Struthers; and daughter-in-law, Judy (Sam) Rossi of Florida.

Besides her parents and husband, Toni was preceded in death by her beloved son, Nicholas E Shirilla and sister, Rose Voytilla.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland where a service celebrating Toni’s life will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon John Terranova officiating. A family private interment will follow Monday at Resurrection Cemetery.

