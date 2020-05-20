Antonette L. Leardi, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette L. Leardi, 95, formerly of Wilson Street in Struthers, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home in Ocala, Florida.

Antonette was born November 18, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Gemma (Tirabassi) Delsander.

Antonette was a lifelong resident of Struthers until moving to moving to Ocala eight years ago to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

A graduate of Struthers High School, she worked as a sales clerk for ten years at the SUPERx Drug Store in Struthers before retiring and becoming a dedicated homemaker.

A quiet and soft spoken lady, Antonette will always be remembered for her rare quality of never speaking ill of others and her kind and caring nature. If you were looking for Antonette, odds are you didn’t have to look farther than one of the local bingo halls! She truly loved to play bingo. In her later years, Antonette enjoyed watching repeat episodes of the Golden Girls and Friends.

She was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Her husband of 65 years, Lawrence V. Leardi, whom she married September 14, 1946, preceded her in death on March 9, 2012.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Frank DiPiero of Ocala, Flroida; brother, John Delsander of Boardman and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Antonette was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence M. Leardi; granddaughter, Christine DiPiero; brothers, Peter D’Alsandro and Samuel Delsandro and sisters, Mary Abate, Angeline DiRienzo and Edith Marchetti.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Interment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In Antonette’s memory, memorial tributes make take the form of contributions to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860.

