Antoinette Marie Suess, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette Marie Suess, 85, passed away on Friday, April 3 2020.

Born in Youngstown Ohio on November 17, 1934, she was a graduate of East High School.

She worked for General Electric, Plakie Toys and Sam’s Club, however, her most joyous job was that of a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, nana.

She was married to Gerald Suess, who passed away in 2019, for 61 years. With him, they raised their family in Boardman.

“Bippy”, as she was called by many, had a heart of gold, a zest for life and was the life of the party. Her love for her children and grandchildren was always apparent and spending time with them was her happiest moments. She loved sports , especially all Cleveland teams, knitting, dancing, Italian music and her pet dogs, Sophie and Bella.

Antoinette is survived buy her sons, Jerry (Cathy) Suess and David Suess; daughter, Debbie (Bill) Jeffries; grandchildren, Doris and John Stanko, Elizabeth Suess, Lacey (John) Rosati, Adam Jeffries and Ashley Stanton and Tyler Jeffries; great-grandson Griffin Jeffries; her brothers, Constantine (June) Navy and Anthony Navy, Jr.; sisters Cecelia Parro and Donna (Bob) DeLoise and also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.

Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, Anthony and Clara (Russo) Navy; in-laws, Adam and Elizabeth Suess; brother, Dominic Navy and brother-in-law, Rocco Parro.

A special thank you goes out to all of our mom’s caregivers and to the doctors and nurses at Salem Regional Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, Antoinette’s family requests memorial gifts take the form of contributions to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 North Second Street, Suite 2, DeKalb, IL 60115, or www.ulf.org in Antoinette’s name.

A memorial celebration for Antoinette’s family and friends will be announced at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Antoinette Marie (Navy) Suess, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.