BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette J. Steinke, formerly of Boardman, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her home in Lexington, KY from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Antoinette known by her family and friends as “Toni,” was born in Youngstown, OH to Helen and Anthony Fabian on October 24, 1934.

She was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked as a secretary for Tip Top Bakery before marrying and becoming a wonderful mother to her three children.

After her children were grown, she worked part time in the office for Lake Park Cemetery.

Antoinette was proud of her Slovenian heritage and was a lifelong member of Lodge #153. She and Ed would dance their Sunday’s away at the SNPJ Recreational Center in Enon Valley, PA, as they both loved to dance to the music of the polkas and waltzes. Up to the very end of her life, the polka music brought her joy.

She was very active as a member of Prince of Peace Church, serving on altar care and singing in the choir.

She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother and her smile will be sorely missed. Mourning her passing, Antoinette leaves her two daughters, Barbara Oakley (Bob) and Carol Walker (Bill); daughter-in-law, Gail Steinke; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Anthony Fabian (Ilene); sisters-in-law Edna Slanco (Ray) and Mary Lee Steinke (Gus-deceased); as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Anthony; her husband of 62 years, Edward Steinke; son, Edward Steinke Jr; and sister, Helen Kohler.

A special thank you to all the caregivers “Ms. Toni” had while in Kentucky, but especially the caregivers in the memory way unit at Magnolia Springs.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Antoinette’s honor to Shepard’s Foundation, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

