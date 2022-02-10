HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Ryan Hayes, Sr., 36, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022 at his residence in Howland Township.

Anthony was born September 3, 1985 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Patrick C. Hayes, Sr. and Yvette Lucas Perez.

Anthony, who was affectionately known by “Big Ant” and “Beef,” was undoubtedly loved by all of his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

A lifelong resident of Trumbull County, Anthony attended Howland High School and graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 2004.

Anthony had a lifelong passion for football, playing for both the Tigers and Red Dragons during high school. He shared his love of the game with his only son, who was his pride and joy, and enjoyed coaching his Howland Little Tiger Football Team. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, the Atlanta Falcons and Michigan Wolverines, and also had an impressive knowledge and love for music, especially 90s.

Anthony received his certification in Medical Billing and Coding from Ross Medical Education Center in Niles. For the majority of his career, he worked for in home health care for Leeda Northeast Inc. in Warren.

Anthony’s biggest joy in life came from his family and his love for them was overwhelmingly genuine. He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife and high school sweetheart, the former Holly Smaltz; his son, Anthony Ryan Hayes, Jr.; brothers, Patrick Hayes, II, Jeremy (Tisha) Hayes, Johnny (Brenda) Hayes, Chet Fenton, and Adam (Christina) Hayes; his best friend and “brother” since grade school, Maurice (Raquiela) Griggs; mother-in-law, Lori Smaltz; brothers-in-law, Shawn and Scott Simms; sister-in-law, Stacey (John Daniels) Simms; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Hayes.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of Anthony’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Anthony’s family.

