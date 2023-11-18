STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Nicholas Quattro passed away at his residence with his family at his side, Friday morning, November 17, 2023.

Anthony, affectionately referred to as Tony, was born March 21, 1932, in Acosta, Pennsylvania, to Nicholas and Mary Gentile Quattro.

As a young child, Tony moved to the Nebo area in Struthers and he remained in Struthers his entire life.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1950, where he was a proud member of the baseball team.

Following graduation, Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1950-1954. He was a decorated veteran serving in the Korean War.

Following his tenure in the service, Tony was a dedicated employee of Ohio Bell for 38 years and was Vice President of AFL-CIO Local 4300 for many years.

Tony married his first wife, Ann L. DeFrank, on July 21, 1956 and was married until her death on July 3, 1980. He is survived by his wife, Mary “Mitzi” Shingledecker Quattro, whom he married in 1986.

Growing up, Tony’s hobbies included playing and coaching baseball and he was an avid bowler. He began working at a young age, which resulted in him instilling a strong work ethic in his family. Tony enjoyed a lifetime of hunting at his family hunting camp in Kane, Pennsylvania, fishing, gardening, polka music, canning tomatoes, making homemade sauce and meatballs, playing Morra and participating in multiple Bocce leagues along with many other hobbies and pastimes. Holidays and family went hand in hand for Tony. Therefore, it was “not an option” and all holidays were celebrated at Papa’s Struthers homestead!

Faith was of the utmost importance to Tony. He was a lifetime member of Christ our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church and St. Anthony’s Society, holding multiple roles and volunteering countless hours at the festivals and more.

He was an active member of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, Mahoning Sportsman’s Association, American Legion Post 0247 and VFW Post 3538.

Tony will always be remembered by his children and their spouses, Barbara (Mark) Oles, Cynthia (John) Serich, Lynn (Bill) Koshut, Annette (Tim) Wiemels and Anthony (Candice Simmons) Quattro. He lovingly referred to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as his “Army,” each of them holding memories of him deep in their hearts. Grandchildren include Mark (Sarah) Oles, Joseph Serich, Elizabeth (Ken) Smith, Jaclyn (Thomas) Williams, Nicholas (Nichole) Oles, Christina (Scott) Denham, Cara (Daniel) Loughran, William Koshut, Anthony Quattro II, Bradley (Mary Catharine) Wiemels, Gianni (Rachel Kurcon) Quattro, Andrew Wiemels, Adriana Quattro, Anna Wiemels and Alana Quattro. Great-grandchildren include Lucia, Declan, Estella, Martino, Benjamin, Sophia, Patrick, Delilah, Dawson and Elliott. He held near in his heart and will be united with his deceased grandchildren, Jamie Michael Serich and Catherine Wiemels.

Tony is survived by his sister, Helen Morocco of Las Vegas and many nieces, nephews and lifetime friends.

He also leaves behind Mary’s children, Janice, Glenn and Bob Shingledecker.

Tony is preceded in death by his siblings, Lucy Damico, Ann Van Oudenhouve, Jenny Domico, James Quattro, Laura George, Frank Quattro, Josephine Kostelnak and Julie Visingardi.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his caregiver, Lisa, who offered companionship and excellent care.

Tony’s family will receive friends Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A prayer service will be held Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

