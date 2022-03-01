COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony N. Kouvaras, 70, passed away, early Monday morning, February 28, 2022, at his home.

Anthony, affectionately, known by “Tony” or “TK”, was born September 23, 1951 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a son of Nick and Georgia Tzefakis Kouvaras.

Tony was raised in Ambridge and graduated from Ambridge High School, Class of 1970.

Shortly after graduation, Tony relocated to the Youngstown area, taking a position with General Motors in Lordstown, working for the company as a foreman for over ten years. Tony moved to Connecticut for a short period of time before returning to Youngstown and accepting a head sales position with J&L Sales. He later opened his own business, Color Lazer Graphics, operating it for several years before selling the company. He worked the remainder of his career for Dollar Bank Leasing as the Vice President of Leasing until becoming an independent leasing consultant with Varas Enterprises. In retirement, he remained active and worked as a delivery driver for Hometown Pharmacy. A true people person, Tony loved his work and interacting with his customers, creating many lasting friendships through the years.

Some of Tony’s favorite pastimes included golfing with his buddies, cheering on his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers, casino trips and celebrating his Greek heritage. With an outgoing and larger than life personality, Tony never knew a stranger. He loved conversing with people and had a natural gift of storytelling, often including a few embellishments!

His biggest joy came from being a dedicated father and loving Papou to his grandchildren. When it came to his family, he was a fierce protector, loyal, always present, and never missed the opportunity to check-in with them and get the “scoop” of their latest adventures.

Tony is survived by his children, Jason (Wendy) Kouvaras of Brunswick and Nicole (Steven) Wasosky of Worthington; grandchildren, Peyton and Kendall Kouvaras and Benjamin, Nathan and Alexander Wasosky; brother, James (Lisa) Kouvaras of Seminole, Florida; sister, Tina Gulish of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Judy Kouvaras of Chicora, Pennsylvania; his former wife and mother of his children, Diane Rose of Akron and dedicated companion and soulmate, Karen George of Poland who cared for him through every moment of his battle with cancer. Tony also leaves behind a number of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, John Kouvaras and brother-in-law, Bob Gulish.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. -l 12:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, where a prayer service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s name to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.

