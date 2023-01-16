YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony H. Pellice, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home in the company of his wife, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Anthony known as “Buddy” or “Tony” to most, was born March 25, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Anthony H. and Mary (Franko) Pellice, Sr.

Tony was a graduate of Struthers High School, where he participated in the marching band and was on the high school baseball team.

He was dedicated to his jobs, working for Berkowitz, the former Goldstein’s Furniture Store, and Phar Mor. He later worked for Accessible Home Services in the transportation department, where he drove the transportation bus for clients before retiring in 2016.

Tony was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a member of the AMVETS, Post 44, in Struthers, and The 31 Club in Youngstown, the YDA for over 20 years, serving as the president for eight years. Anthony was also a youth bowling coach and baseball coach. His biggest achievements that he was most proud of was playing bass for several bands throughout his life, Country Magic, P.H.D., Lazy River, which he played for 20 years, and Hat Trickz for five years.

Anthony leaves behind his wife of 40 years, the former Martha Keener, whom he married on June 5, 1982; five children, Anthony A. Pellice, Sr., Christina M. Pellice, Thomas M. Pellice and Nicholas J. Pellice, all from Struthers, and Danica R. (Robert) Pugh of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; a brother, John Pellice; and two sisters, Rita (Paul “Bill”) Holderman and Theresa (Tim) Klesch all from Struthers, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jill Pellice; and two nephews, John Pellice and AJ Pellice.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a memorial service on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Anthony’s family.