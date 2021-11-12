Anthony Carl Fire, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Carl Fire, 78, passed away with his family at his side Monday morning, November 8, 2021.

Mr. Fire was born August 27, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael and Frances “Rose” Toto Fire.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Tony was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1962. Tony played all sports at Struthers and in 1962 was a three-year letterman and captain of Struthers Football and on the All-Steel Valley Team. He was also a member of the Struthers basketball team and in 1962; Struthers had the first undefeated basketball team in its history. Tony attended Bowling Green State University and in his senior year was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and ultimately in the 11th round was signed by the Buffalo Bills. He later played semi-pro with the Charleston Rockets. In 1991, Tony was inducted into the Struthers High School Hall of Fame.

While taking dance lessons (a football requirement) and home for a weekend, Tony attended a dance at the Holiday Bowl where he met his future wife, Judy Lee Allen. They were married April 16, 1966 and made their home in Struthers.

Early on, Tony worked for the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home and its ambulance company at the same time being employed at Packard Electric. He retired as foreman from Packard in 2006 after 43 years of service. After retirement, Tony was elected as 1st Ward Councilman for the City of Struthers where he served for ten years.

Tony centered himself around his family. He loved his role as a father and grandfather and true to his background in sports never missed a school or sporting event. He was their biggest fan, relegating in the competitiveness and notorious for screaming in the stands rooting them on or screaming in the stands at the calls of the Referees! He also loved the challenge of fishing on Lake Erie for walleye. Shane’s boat was never too small for how big the waves or gust of winds of Lake Erie. To Tony it was always a perfect day for fishing with his sons and his grandkids. Tony’s huge love for his family will be a memory forever imprinted on the hearts of his children and grandchildren.

When not spending time with family, Tony volunteered his time driving Hope Center patients to their appointments and serving the less fortunate at the Rescue Mission. He enjoyed dancing, golfing and traveling. He especially enjoyed vacations to Aruba and Ireland with his longtime girlfriend, Sandy.

Tony was a former member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, 4224 Struthers. Recently Tony attended the Poland United Methodist Church.

After 45 years of marriage, Judy passed away on August 26, 2011.

Tony leaves his daughter, Shawn Marie (William Crager) Fire of Poland; son, Anthony Shane (Julie) Fire also of Poland; four grandchildren, Anthony, Thomas, Maria and Christopher Fire; sisters-in-law, Joann Fire of Austintown and Marlene Fire of Tallmadge; his significant other, Sandy Beckwith of Poland and his four-legged buddy, Teddy.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tony was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Carol and brothers, Michael James (Nancy), Carmen and Frank Fire.

Friends will be received Friday, November 12 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A funeral service celebrating Tony’s life will be held Saturday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.