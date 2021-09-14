Anthony Capobianco, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Capobianco, 73, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Anthony was born on January 26, 1948 in Nyack, New York, the son of the late William Capobianco and Anna (Pieber) Capobianco.

He graduated from Clarkstown High School in New York and later from trade school.

Anthony was a electrician for over 40 years. He was a member of IBEW Local #363 in New York.

Anthony was a devoted father and grandfather. He lived a full life in both Ohio and Florida. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1429 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Anthony was an avid fisherman for as long as his family can remember.

Anthony is survived by four children, Gina M. Capobianco of Ithaca, New York, Paula (Richard) Brant of Hubbard, Anthony M. Capobianco of Mogadore, Ohio and Nicole L. (Michael) Ditosto of Mineral Ridge; 11 grandchildren, Neil Brant, Hailey Capobianco, Destiny Capobianco, Toni Brant, Christopher Capobianco, Alexandra Brant, Logan Ditosto, Dominic Brant, Xavier Ditosto, Miya Ditosto and Erik Ditosto and three brothers, Billy (Ann) Capobianco, Carl Capobianco and Richie (Esther) Capobianco.

Per Anthony’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

