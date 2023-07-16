SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – AnnMarie C. Dupay, 68, of Salem, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Thursday morning, July 13, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

AnnMarie was born June 3, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Marilyn Ward Dupay.

Raised in Youngstown, AnnMarie was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1973.

Prior to being diagnosed with dementia, AnnMarie worked as a press operator for Boardman Molded Products.

AnnMarie will be remembered for her fun loving, kind, generous, free spirited nature. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves three children, Shawn Rishel, David Rishel and Missy Katanik; one sister, Debbie Dupay and seven grandchildren, Ashley, Jordis, Delainy, Ian, Emmy, Kyler and Reid.

In addition to her parents, AnnMarie was preceded in death by her sister, Laura Dupay and her brother, Frank Dupay.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.