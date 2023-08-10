YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Calabrette, 86, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Annette was born at home on February 23, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Martha (Peters) Yarab.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jill (Charles) Ferguson of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Smith and Lindsay (Justin) Cribbs; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Tucker Smith; great-grandpup, Biscuit Cribbs; siblings, Stephanie Geer, Becky (David) Ifft, David Yarab and Eugene (Carol) Yarab; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Calabrette, whom she married February 1, 1964 and who passed October 2, 2015; a granddaughter, Amanda Ferguson; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Ralph Francis; brother-in-law, William J. Geer and sister-in-law, Barbara Yarab.

A special thank you for all the help and support provided by Julie Dodgson.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Church on Monday, August 14, 2023, followed immediately by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m..

She will be laid to rest with her husband in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to The Saint Luke Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.