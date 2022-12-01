POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland.



Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Anne worked in a dental office before becoming a beloved teacher at St. Dominic and South Range Elementary Schools, retiring in 1986.



She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus Post #4471 K-Cettes, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, as well as an avid golfer belonging to numerous golf leagues.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Mavar, whom she married June 22, 1946; her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Jane Pipic; a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Charles Ivan, Sr.; a sister, Catherine Pipic; and a niece, Dianne Ivan Hartwick.



She leaves to cherish her memory, nephews and nieces, Charles (Claudia Jo) Ivan of Canfield, Joseph (Abby) Ivan of Boardman, Tom (Crystal) Pipic, and Jan (Nancy) Pipic of Columbus, Amy (Chad) Moreschi of Columbiana; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; and cherished friends.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home follow by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road in Poland with Fr. Martin Celuch, JCL officiating.

