POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Elizabeth Switney, 101, of Poland, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, July 18, 2022, at the Assumption Village nursing home in North Lima.

Anne was born November 18, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Helen (Skovera) Sefcik.

Anne was a charter member of Holy Family Parish in Poland, a member of Saints Cyril & Methodius Church Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Senior Citizens Group at that church.

Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed planting and caring for her flower gardens. She was an excellent cook, precise baker and avid reader. Her loving kindness, sweetness, considerate nature and ready laugh were her most endearing qualities.

Anne is survived by two daughters, Lorraine M. (James) Book of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Deborah A. (John) Morgan of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren, Alexis (Andrew) Wright of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Vanessa (Vishnu) Pasumarthy of Twinsburg, Ohio, Whitney Book of Brookhaven, Georgia, Margaret (Anthony) Woodlief of Oak Ridge, North Carolina and Alexander Morgan of Fairlawn, Ohio and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Alexander E. Switney; two sisters, Helen Wagner and Theresa Olenik and a brother, William Sefcik.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road in Poland, with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.

Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

Tributes can take the form of a visit or call to a friend or relative in a nursing facility.

