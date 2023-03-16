YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annamarie Watkins, 60, passed away March 14, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born December 1, 1962 in Youngstown, daughter of the late David and Sandra (Sackela) Hill.

Over the years, Annamarie worked as a housekeeper for several different places after she graduated. She was a lover of animals, including dogs and her cats, Simba and Taz (who passed away recently). In her earlier years, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting and painting, and always liked to listen to metal and hard rock music with her fiancé. She cherished being able to listen to her father-in-law sing country songs.

Annamarie is survived by her fiancé, Jesse Lamb of Youngstown, Ohio.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Watkins, and her brothers, David Michael Hill and Helm H. Hill.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

